Ex-Turkish Foreign Minister, Opposition Leader Dies at Age of 85 - Party Head

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The former Turkish Foreign Minister and ex-chairman of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Deniz Baykal, has died at the age of 85, current party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Saturday.

"I learned with sadness about the death of the lawmaker from Antalya, the (former) leader of our party, who loved Turkey and CHP, Deniz Baykal," Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter.

The CHP leader did not specify the cause of Baykal's death.

During his long political career, Baykal served as Turkish foreign minister, deputy prime minister, finance minister and parliament speaker, as well as the CHP leader for over 18 years.