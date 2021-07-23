UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-UN Chief Ban Says COVID-19 Rooted In Climate Change Caused By 'People's Greed'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ex-UN Chief Ban Says COVID-19 Rooted in Climate Change Caused by 'People's Greed'

CHANGSHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Climate change triggered by "the greed of humanity" is the root cause of the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.

In a video address to an environmental forum in the Chinese city of Changsha, the ex-UN chief expressed confidence that the international community should address the root causes, not the signs of the problem, to avoid such pandemics in the future.

The main reason for the health crisis is climate change, which cannot be addressed without achieving zero CO2 emissions, Ban stated.

The former UN head highlighted the importance for the US, China, Japan, South Korea and the EU ” the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions ” to deliver on their carbon neutrality goals, adding that the future of next generations depends on it.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Changsha Japan South Korea Gas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

6 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

6 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

1 hour ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.