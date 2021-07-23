(@FahadShabbir)

CHANGSHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Climate change triggered by "the greed of humanity" is the root cause of the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.

In a video address to an environmental forum in the Chinese city of Changsha, the ex-UN chief expressed confidence that the international community should address the root causes, not the signs of the problem, to avoid such pandemics in the future.

The main reason for the health crisis is climate change, which cannot be addressed without achieving zero CO2 emissions, Ban stated.

The former UN head highlighted the importance for the US, China, Japan, South Korea and the EU ” the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions ” to deliver on their carbon neutrality goals, adding that the future of next generations depends on it.