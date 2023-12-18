Explosion at fuel depot in Guinea capital causes injuries

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A strong explosion at the main fuel depot in Guinea followed by a fire rocked the centre of the capital Conakry early Monday, injuring dozens of people.

Authorities have closed schools and urged workers to stay at home as thick black clouds of smoke filled the sky and residents fled the area where the blast occurred, images on social networks showed.

The incident happened around midnight local time (0000 GMT) at the state oil company's main depot in the Kaloum district near the port, according to local media and residents contacted by AFP.

"It was a deafening noise that woke us up, we were already asleep," a resident told AFP.

"The windows of our home and those of our neighbours were smashed.

We managed to get away from the place," he added.

The usually bustling district was left silent hours later after thousands of residents fled to safer areas.

The government in a statement announced schools were closed and urged workers to stay home.

Service stations will also remain closed and "in the coming hours, a progress report will be issued and an investigation will be launched to establish the cause and those responsible," the government said.

"Additional resources are being dispatched to contain the fire and minimise its consequences," it added.

The government also urged people in the immediate area "to move away from the site not only for their safety but to allow responders to operate safely."