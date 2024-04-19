Explosions In Iran As US Media Reports Israeli Strikes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan on Friday, as US media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes against its arch-rival.
Air defence systems over several Iranian cities were activated, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near Isfahan city.
There had been no reaction from Israeli or Iranian officials, and the extent of the damage remained unclear.
Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing "informed sources," denied that Iran had been attacked from outside.
"Contrary to the rumours and claims" made in foreign media, "there are no reports of an attack from abroad on Iran's central city of Isfahan or any other part of the country," Tasnim said.
Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that small drones carried out the attack, possibly launched from inside Iran, and that its radar systems had not detected unidentified aircraft entering Iranian airspace.
Fars news agency reported "three explosions" close to Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase, while Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said "several" drones had been "successfully shot down".
Dalirian said on social media platform X there were "no reports of a missile attack".
"Reports indicate there was no major damage or large explosions caused by the impact of any air threat," the official IRNA news agency said.
- Nuclear sites undamaged -
The senior military officer in Isfahan, Brigadier General Siavash Mihandoost, told state tv that people had heard defence systems shooting at a target in the air, not an explosion on the ground.
Nuclear facilities in Isfahan were reported to be "completely secure", Tasnim said, and the UN's atomic watchdog confirmed "no damage" to Iran's nuclear sites.
There was no immediate comment from the White House, Pentagon or Israel's military.
