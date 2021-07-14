UrduPoint.com
FBI Probes US Company Over Doing Business With Russian Firm Under Sanctions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:43 PM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US federal prosecutors are investigating a case involving illegal supplies of lab equipment by New Hampshire-based firm Intertech Corporation to a sanctioned Russian company, Intertech Instruments, the Daily Beast reported, citing court papers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US federal prosecutors are investigating a case involving illegal supplies of lab equipment by New Hampshire-based firm Intertech Corporation to a sanctioned Russian company, Intertech Instruments, the Daily Beast reported, citing court papers.

"[Intertech Corporation] intentionally falsified shipping documents, avoided and circumvented export compliance regulations, and obfuscated end-users," one of the warrants unsealed in federal court read, as quoted in the report.

Among the recipients was allegedly Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the news outlet said.

The other suspected recipient, Intertech Instruments, was sanctioned by the Biden administration over its alleged links to the supply of Russia's weapons of mass destruction.

No charges were brought forth yet against Intertech Corporation and Intertech Instruments, however, a search warrant application by US federal agents reportedly alleges that the US-based company used a dummy firm to disguise shipments to its Russia-based subsidiary.

