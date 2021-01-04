Fiat Chrysler shareholders approve PSA merger

The shareholders of US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler on Monday approved a merger with France's PSA by more than 99 percent, greenlighting the creation of the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The shareholders of US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler on Monday approved a merger with France's PSA by more than 99 percent, greenlighting the creation of the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume.

The virtual vote came just hours after PSA shareholders also backed the creation of the new company, which brings together PSA's Peugeot, Citroen and other brands with Fiat Chrysler's namesake brands as well as Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.