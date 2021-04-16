UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting In DR Congo's Kasai Region Forces 21,000 From Homes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

Fighting in DR Congo's Kasai region forces 21,000 from homes

Ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo's central region of Great Kasai has forced more than 20,000 people to flee their homes since late March, the UN's refugee agency said Friday

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo's central region of Great Kasai has forced more than 20,000 people to flee their homes since late March, the UN's refugee agency said Friday.

"According to local authorities, an estimated 21,000 Congolese -- mainly women and children -- have been displaced since 28 March by clashes between Luba and Kuba ethnic groups in Kasai's Bakwa-Kenge locality," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

"There have also been reports of at least 13 people being killed, many left injured and 190 houses burnt to the ground." The two groups are locked in a decades-long dispute over land.

The vast Kasai region is still recovering from fighting in 2016-2017 sparked by the death of a local chief, Kamuina Nsapu, by the DRC security forces.

An insurrection by his followers triggered a conflict that claimed 3,400 lives, left 1.4 million people internally displaced and prompted 35,000 others to flee to neighbouring Angola.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Luba Congo Angola March Women From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Russian President's Aide Outlines to US Envoy Reci ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia Slams Kosovo for Banning Official From Ente ..

3 minutes ago

Swift garbage removal from residential areas cruci ..

3 minutes ago

Portugal to lift suspension of flights with UK and ..

3 minutes ago

Police flag march in city for consecutive fourth d ..

6 minutes ago

Three killed, 899 injured in 835 accidents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.