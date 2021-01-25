UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Aims For 100 Pct Use Of Renewable Energy By 2036: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:16 PM

Fiji aims for 100 pct use of renewable energy by 2036: minister

Fiji is working towards the goal of 100 percent use of renewable energy by 2036, Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate said Monday while attending a virtual meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency on the transition from fossil-based energy to renewable energy

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Fiji is working towards the goal of 100 percent use of renewable energy by 2036, Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate said Monday while attending a virtual meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency on the transition from fossil-based energy to renewable energy.

Usamate said the meeting was crucial for the island nation as it continues to work to meet the energy targets in place as part of the National Development Plan.

Moving to renewable energy will need financial support as well as expertise and the costs are high, he said, adding that as part of its National Development Plan, the ministry is working to move Fiji to 100 percent renewable energy by 2036.

The minister said that the meeting allows participating countries to discuss the challenges they face, and the programs in place to help meet their targets.

"There were a lot of discussions on National Energy Planning and implementing for fostering energy transition, transiting away from fossil phase-based fuel to renewable energy, this is not something that takes time. Some countries might move out from coal to natural gas and then total renewable energy. So the same this for us for Fiji, we want to move out of diesel fuel and more into hydro and biofuel and so forth," he said.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, is also among the nations committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, with a goal of 30 percent reduction of carbon emissions from the energy sector by 2030.

Related Topics

Same Fiji Gas From

Recent Stories

16 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000

4 minutes ago

US warships conduct exercises in South China Sea

7 minutes ago

Provinces accomplish vaccinators training for COVI ..

7 minutes ago

Australia to Invest $774Mln in Navy Weapons Develo ..

7 minutes ago

World Cancer Day to be observe on Feb 4th

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.