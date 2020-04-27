Fiji Authorities Ban Plane to Evacuate Russians Amid COVID-19 From Landing - Moscow

The authorities in Fiji did not allow a Russian plane, which was supposed to repatriate Russian citizens from the island, to land, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The authorities in Fiji did not allow a Russian plane, which was supposed to repatriate Russian citizens from the island, to land, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the UTA9033 flight will not be able to depart from Fiji.

The Fiji authorities did not permit to land the Russian aircraft, which was supposed to evacuate Russian citizens from the island, in this regard, we are actively working out other options to return Russian citizens to their homeland," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, flight UTA9033 on Monday will fly along the Denpasar-Bangkok-Surgut route instead of the previously planned Nandi (Fiji)-Denpasar-Bangkok-Surgut route.