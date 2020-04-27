UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Authorities Ban Plane To Evacuate Russians Amid COVID-19 From Landing - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

Fiji Authorities Ban Plane to Evacuate Russians Amid COVID-19 From Landing - Moscow

The authorities in Fiji did not allow a Russian plane, which was supposed to repatriate Russian citizens from the island, to land, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The authorities in Fiji did not allow a Russian plane, which was supposed to repatriate Russian citizens from the island, to land, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the UTA9033 flight will not be able to depart from Fiji.

The Fiji authorities did not permit to land the Russian aircraft, which was supposed to evacuate Russian citizens from the island, in this regard, we are actively working out other options to return Russian citizens to their homeland," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, flight UTA9033 on Monday will fly along the Denpasar-Bangkok-Surgut route instead of the previously planned Nandi (Fiji)-Denpasar-Bangkok-Surgut route.

Related Topics

Russia Nandi Fiji Media From

Recent Stories

Belgium announces 553 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deat ..

2 minutes ago

Central Testing Laboratory of Abu Dhabi Quality an ..

2 minutes ago

Steps demanded to avoid complete economic meltdown ..

5 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (SCCI) de ..

1 minute ago

Corona patient recovers in Kotri

2 minutes ago

Two die after consuming alcohol used for making sa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.