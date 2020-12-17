UrduPoint.com
Fiji Declares State Of Emergency Over Approaching Tropical Cyclone Yasa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:14 PM

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office announced on Thursday that a state of natural disaster was declared in the country over the approaching tropical cyclone Yasa, which reached the most dangerous fifth category

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Fiji National Disaster Management Office announced on Thursday that a state of natural disaster was declared in the country over the approaching tropical cyclone Yasa, which reached the most dangerous fifth category.

"A state of Natural Disaster has been declared for all of Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Yasa (Category 5) is expected to make landfall on Vanua Levu this evening," the agency said in a press release.

The decision took effect on Wednesday and will remain in force for 30 days, with the agency advising residents of coastal areas to relocate to nearby evacuation centers.

The agency also imposed a curfew from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time (from 04:00 to 16:00 GMT). If violated, residents will be fined up to 2,000 Fiji Dollars ($980) or imprisoned for up to 12 months.

