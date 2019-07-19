UrduPoint.com
Final Talks On Sudanese Constitutional Declaration Delayed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The final negotiations on adopting the constitutional declaration of Sudan have been delayed, senior official of the Forces for Freedom and Change Munzer Abu Maali said on Thursday.

The final talks on the constitutional declaration were initially scheduled for Friday. They have already been postponed twice at the initiative of the Sudanese opposition, who does not agree with several provisions of the document, including absolute immunity for members of the future Supreme Council and the council's control over judicial and security bodies.

"Late on Wednesday, it was decided to postpone the talks between the opposition and the military council that were scheduled for Friday ... There are some differences and unsettled issues, which will require many meetings with the military council," Maali said, as quoted by the 24.ae media outlet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition initialed a political agreement on creating the ruling Supreme Council that will be the main executive body for the next three years.

The council will include five military members, five civilian officials and one more, elected via general election. The parties also agreed to create the council of ministers. The agreement does not separate the power between the Supreme Council and the council of ministers and the issue must be settled in the future constitutional declaration.

On April 11, Sudan experienced a military coup following four months of anti-government protests. Sudan's military overthrew and then imprisoned long-time President Omar Bashir. The TMC pledged to hold a new election within two years, but rallies continued across the country, with the opposition alliance demanding that power be immediately transferred to a civilian-led government.

