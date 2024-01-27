Finals Of World Robot Contest Kick Off In NE China City
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The World Robot Contest Finals 2023 kicked off in Baishan City in northeast China's Jilin Province on Friday, with over 5,000 teams and more than 8,000 contestants competing on-site.
The contest includes various categories, such as the brain-controlled robot competition and the youth robot design contest, and will conclude on Jan. 31.
Focusing on skill development and technological innovation, the event attracted nearly 300,000 players from over 20 countries and regions, competing in both online and offline matches, according to the organizer.
Hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics, the World Robot Contest has been held since 2015 and has become an important event that stimulates the potential of scientific and technological research and development in the robotics industry.
Zhang Feng, president of the institute, said the event has been promoting the integration of the robotics industry with competitions and cultural communication while cultivating young talents in this industry.
