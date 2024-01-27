Open Menu

Finals Of World Robot Contest Kick Off In NE China City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Finals of world robot contest kick off in NE China city

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The World Robot Contest Finals 2023 kicked off in Baishan City in northeast China's Jilin Province on Friday, with over 5,000 teams and more than 8,000 contestants competing on-site.

The contest includes various categories, such as the brain-controlled robot competition and the youth robot design contest, and will conclude on Jan. 31.

Focusing on skill development and technological innovation, the event attracted nearly 300,000 players from over 20 countries and regions, competing in both online and offline matches, according to the organizer.

Hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics, the World Robot Contest has been held since 2015 and has become an important event that stimulates the potential of scientific and technological research and development in the robotics industry.

Zhang Feng, president of the institute, said the event has been promoting the integration of the robotics industry with competitions and cultural communication while cultivating young talents in this industry.

Related Topics

World China Robot Young Baishan Jilin 2015 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

14 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

14 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

14 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

14 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

15 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

15 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

15 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

15 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From World