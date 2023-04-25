Finland Hosting 11-Nation Arctic Military Talks - Military

UrduPoint.com

April 25, 2023

The Finnish city of Turku is hosting a three-day Arctic security forum of senior military officials from 10 NATO countries and Sweden, the Finnish Defense Forces said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Finnish city of Turku is hosting a three-day Arctic security forum of senior military officials from 10 NATO countries and Sweden, the Finnish Defense Forces said Tuesday.

"The Finnish Defence Forces organizes an international Arctic Security Forces Roundtable (ASFR) in Turku on 25-27 April 2023.

The event will be hosted by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategy, Major General Janne Jaakkola," the Finnish military said.

The forum is co-chaired by its founding members, the United States and Norway. Other participating countries include Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The forum was established in 2010 to enhance multilateral military cooperation in the Arctic region. Russia has not participated in the semi-annual gathering since 2014 when NATO allies suspended military-to-military contacts with Moscow.

