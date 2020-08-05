HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Finnish Border Guard service said on Wednesday that a probe had proved that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had violated the national airspace in late July.

On July 28, four Su-27 jets of the Russian naval aviation performed a planned flight from an airfield in the Republic of Karelia to the Kaliningrad region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules regarding the use of airspace, which was confirmed using objective control. The Finnish Defense Ministry, however, claimed that two Russian aircraft had presumably entered Finnish airspace.

"The Border Guard Service has completed a preliminary investigation into the July 28 border violation.

The investigation has confirmed that two Russian Su-27 fighters had violated the Finnish airspace in the Porvoo area. The fighters entered the Finnish airspace at 02:07 p.m. [11:07 GMT]. After flying 10 kilometers [6.2 miles] in the Finnish airspace for about one minute, the fighters left Finnish airspace. The planes entered the Finnish airspace at the depth of 600 meters [2,000 feet]," the statement said.

Since the pilots' personal data is classified, nobody can be held accountable, the Finnish border agency said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all its flights are carried out in strict compliance with international rules, without violating the borders of other states.