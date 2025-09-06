FinVolution holds high-level talks with Ministry of IT & Telecom during Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Global fintech group FinVolution Group, the parent company of Pakistan's fintech platform Daira, were invited to attend the Second China-Pakistan B2B Investment Summit held in Beijing, on Sep 4.

The summit brought together government and business representatives from both countries, along with hundreds of enterprises, focusing on bilateral investment cooperation and policy alignment.

The conference was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony. The event was also attended by ministers, senior officials and corresponding Chinese government departments.

During the conference, FinVolution held productive discussion with Zarrar Hasham Khan, Federal Secretary of IT and Telecommunications. Zarrar Hasham Khan emphasized that Pakistan is accelerating its digital finance development and welcomes Chinese enterprises to participate in building the local fintech ecosystem, contributing to financial inclusion and digital infrastructure enhancement, as per a press release issued here.

Since 2024, FinVolution has officially launched its fintech platform, Daira, in Pakistan, dedicated to providing localized, secure, and efficient inclusive financial services to local users. In June 2025, Daira obtained a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) license from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) , building upon the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license it received from the SECP in 2024. These regulatory approvals mark a significant milestone in strengthening the company's local compliance framework and accelerating business implementation.

Looking ahead, Daira will continue to leverage FinVolution's 18 years of technological expertise and localization experience in the fintech sector. The platform aims to deepen collaboration with local partners and drive the development of digital inclusive finance in Pakistan.

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, FinVolution has been a pioneer in the pan-Asian credit technology industry. The company has built deeply localized fintech platforms in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan.

