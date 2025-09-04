PM Shehbaz Sharif address points out direction for further development of Pak-China economic, trade ties: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's keynote address at the Second Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference held in Beijing Thursday is a great significance and has clearly pointed out direction for further development of economic and trade relations between China and Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

PM Shehbaz Sharif's clear commitment to removing red - tape for Chinese investors shows that Pakistan is taking concrete steps to deepen economic cooperation with China. This will surely bring new opportunities and impetus to the bilateral economic and trade relations, and further strengthen the iron - clad friendship between the two countries.

The prime minister's speech is a strong signal of Pakistan's determination to enhance economic cooperation with China. By emphasizing investor facilitation, security of Chinese nationals, and the shift to CPEC 2.

0 with a focus on B2B investments in various fields, he has laid a solid foundation for the future development of Sino - Pakistani economic and trade relations. It is believed that under this new vision, the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries will reach a new height.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's words are full of sincerity and determination. His assurance of treating Chinese investors as partners and making Pakistan a second home for them is very reassuring. The CPEC 2.0 in particular, which focuses on areas such as agriculture, IT and AI, minerals, etc., is in line with the development needs of both countries and will surely promote the diversification and upgrading of bilateral economic and trade relations.

The new focus of CPEC 2.0 is expected to attract more Chinese investments, which will not only benefit the economic development of Pakistan, but also further enrich the connotation of the all - weather strategic partnership between the two countries, he opined.

