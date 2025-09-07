Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Flood Relief Operation Continues In Flood Affected Areas Of Kasur

SanaUllah Nagra Published September 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with civil administration is conducting relief operations in flood affected areas of district Kasur

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with civil administration is conducting relief operations in flood affected areas of district Kasur. Pakistan Navy’s emergency response teams are actively engaged in safe evacuation of stranded residents and their livestock from multiple villages situated along the banks of River Sutlej, particularly in the vicinity of Ganda Singh Wala.

Specialized Navy diving teams equipped with boats and lifesaving equipment remain deployed on-site to respond effectively to any emergency situation. As part of these efforts, a fully-equipped medical camp has been established in Kasur by Pakistan Navy offering free medical consultation and essential medicines to flood-affected individuals.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring the timely provision of healthcare services in the area. Pakistan Navy personnel are also distributing food supplies and essential rations to affected communities across various locations. Pakistan Navy remains fully committed to support the nation in times of crisis and stands ready to provide all possible assistance to the citizens during this period of adversity.

