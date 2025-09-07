Pakistan Navy Flood Relief Operation Continues In Flood Affected Areas Of Kasur
SanaUllah Nagra Published September 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Pakistan Navy in collaboration with civil administration is conducting relief operations in flood affected areas of district Kasur
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with civil administration is conducting relief operations in flood affected areas of district Kasur. Pakistan Navy’s emergency response teams are actively engaged in safe evacuation of stranded residents and their livestock from multiple villages situated along the banks of River Sutlej, particularly in the vicinity of Ganda Singh Wala.
Specialized Navy diving teams equipped with boats and lifesaving equipment remain deployed on-site to respond effectively to any emergency situation. As part of these efforts, a fully-equipped medical camp has been established in Kasur by Pakistan Navy offering free medical consultation and essential medicines to flood-affected individuals.
This initiative is aimed at ensuring the timely provision of healthcare services in the area. Pakistan Navy personnel are also distributing food supplies and essential rations to affected communities across various locations. Pakistan Navy remains fully committed to support the nation in times of crisis and stands ready to provide all possible assistance to the citizens during this period of adversity.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi hails PM's relief efforts, assures comprehensive rehabilitation measures for flood vi ..2 hours ago
-
Online registration for 2026 bachelor admissions underway at Sindh University2 hours ago
-
ETPB to restore Sardar Mahan Singh’s samadhi2 hours ago
-
CM grieved at death of journalist's mother2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 Murree remains on high alert during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)2 hours ago
-
RCCI pays rich tribute on 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day2 hours ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force on PAF Day2 hours ago
-
CM pays tribute to guardians of Pakistan’s skies2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police rescue 386,952 flood victims2 hours ago
-
Torrential rains flood AJK, disrupting daily life2 hours ago
-
BISP Chairperson visits flood-hit areas of Swabi, Buner and Swat2 hours ago