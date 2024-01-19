Open Menu

First Batch Of Cooked Beef Imported From Pakistan Cleared Customs In Tianjin, China

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

First batch of cooked beef imported from Pakistan cleared customs in Tianjin, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Around 3, 500 kilograms of frozen boiled beef from Pakistan passed the territorial inspection of Tianjin Customs and entered the Chinese market, being the first batch of cooked beef imported by China from Pakistan.

In recent years, cooperation between China and Pakistan in various fields has been continuously strengthened. Since last year, both sides have signed protocols on the export of Pakistani cooked beef and dried chili peppers to China, achieved access to Pakistani fresh cherries to China, and reached an agreement on the export of Pakistani dairy products and animal skins to China.

An increasing number of Pakistani products of high quality and qualified companies are entering the Chinese market. In 2022, global beef consumption reached 56.961 million tons, with China's beef consumption reaching 9.87 million tons, accounting for 17 percent of the total. In contrast, Pakistan only contributes 5 percent to the world's beef consumption.

According to a report released by China Animal Agriculture Association, China's beef consumption is projected to continue increasing until 2025.

It is expected that by 2035, China's beef consumption will reach 14 million tons, with a projected gap of more than 3 million tons. We learned through the import access list published by the General Administration of Customs that Pakistani cooked beef has recently gained access.

"After contacting Pakistan Organic Meat Company Limited through the online platform, we learned more about their product, then signed a cooperation agreement", Ma Weilong, General Manager of Tianjin Longing International Logistics Co.

, Ltd., which imported the goods, said.

"Pakistan is a viable export partner of China due to its proximity and logistics advantages. We are also the cheapest nation in providing goods to the world. The quality and price of Pakistanâ€™s beef are far superior to those of many other countries", CEO of Organic Meat said.

Pakistani heat-treated beef that is allowed to be imported refers to meat products that are made from boneless skeletal muscle of cattle under 30 months of age, which are pre-boned and fat-removed and then heated to an internal core temperature of above 70 degrees for at least 30 minutes. "It only took less than one day from pick-up at the port to customs clearance, which greatly saved customs clearance costs and allowed imported food to be put on domestic shelves for sale as soon as possible," said Liu Haizhou, deputy general manager of Longing.

"Beijing and Tianjin Customs attach great importance to this batch of goods. They greatly improve customs clearance efficiency through the application of automated electronic customs declaration and inspection technology," Ma said and added this is the first time we have cooperated with a Pakistani partner. In the future, Longing will have more in-depth trade cooperation with Pakistani cooked beef factories. First batch of cooked beef imported from Pakistan cleared customs in TianjinFirst batch of cooked beef imported from Pakistan cleared customs in Tianjin.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Import China Agriculture Company Sale Tianjin Beijing Price Superior Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

54 minutes ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

2 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

2 hours ago
vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

3 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

5 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From World