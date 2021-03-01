UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First-Ever UAE Ambassador To Israel Arrives In Tel Aviv To Present Credentials - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:23 PM

First-Ever UAE Ambassador to Israel Arrives in Tel Aviv to Present Credentials - Reports

First-ever UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja arrived on Monday at Ben Gurion International Airport in the city of Tel Aviv to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) First-ever UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja arrived on Monday at Ben Gurion International Airport in the city of Tel Aviv to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, media reported.

In mid-February, Abu Dhabi appointed its first ambassador to Israel, six months after the two countries agreed to normalize their ties. Al Khaja, the former director of the Foreign Ministry's office, was sworn in before UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Khaja is also set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi later in the day, as well as other senior officials, according to Israeli media reports.

Last week, Al Khaja held talks with Israel's temporary ambassador in the UAE, Eitan Na'eh, who is stationed in Abu Dhabi, with the parties having discussed means of developing bilateral relations.

The UAE and Israel struck a US-brokered deal, officially known as the Abraham Accords, to normalize their relationships in August and ratified it in October. The UAE agreed to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, while Israel said it would establish a diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid August October Media Airport

Recent Stories

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charge ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC L&amp;S fully acquires UK&#039;s Speedy Hire

25 minutes ago

Leading Workday Championship golf scores

1 minute ago

Armenian Prime Minister Holds Meeting of Security ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

EU Calls on Georgian Govt, Opposition to 'Find Com ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.