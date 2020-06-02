UrduPoint.com
First Rohingya Refugee Dies From Coronavirus In Bangladesh: Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:56 AM

First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh: official

A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.

"He died on May 31. But last night we got the confirmation that he died of COVID-19," said Toha Bhuiyan, a senior health official in the Cox's Bazar district.

The man, who lived in the Kutupalong camp, was among at least 29 Rohingya to have tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh camps, which are home to nearly one million Rohingya who fled Myanmar.

