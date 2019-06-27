UrduPoint.com
Thu 27th June 2019

Five coordinated DDoS were registered during the annual "direct line," a Q&A session of Russian President Vladimir Putin, this year, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Five coordinated DDoS were registered during the annual "direct line," a Q&A session of Russian President Vladimir Putin, this year, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday.

The session took place on June 20.

"Yes, indeed, during this year's 'direct line' of the president we encountered five coordinated DDoS attacks on various resources that were involved in the coverage of the 'direct line'," Murashov told a briefing.

One attack targeted the media coverage, while four others aimed to interrupt the services that helped gather questions from the people.

