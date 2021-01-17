UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Shooting In Downtown San Francisco - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Five Injured in Shooting in Downtown San Francisco - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Five people sustained injuries in a shooting in the US city of San Francisco on Saturday, all of them are in non-life threatening condition, police reported.

The shooting occurred between Eddy and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood at approximately 9:45 p.m.

local time (5:45 GMT on Sunday). The police initially reported about at least three victims.

"This investigation is active and we have 5 shooting victim's. Preliminary information is all victim's suffered non- life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered," they added in a follow-up tweet.

The police's night investigations unit will lead the probe.

Related Topics

Police San Francisco Lead Sunday All P

Recent Stories

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

1 hour ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Investcorp acquires SaaS based e-commerce solution ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

3 hours ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.