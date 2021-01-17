Five Injured in Shooting in Downtown San Francisco - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Five people sustained injuries in a shooting in the US city of San Francisco on Saturday, all of them are in non-life threatening condition, police reported.

The shooting occurred between Eddy and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood at approximately 9:45 p.m.

local time (5:45 GMT on Sunday). The police initially reported about at least three victims.

"This investigation is active and we have 5 shooting victim's. Preliminary information is all victim's suffered non- life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered," they added in a follow-up tweet.

The police's night investigations unit will lead the probe.