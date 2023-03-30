Five People Killed, 27 Injured In Road Accident In Northern Morocco - Reports
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 07:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Five people died and 27 were injured in a road accident in the northern Moroccan province of Khemisset, Moroccan media reported, citing local authorities.
The driver of a minibus lost control and crashed into a tree, the MAP news agency reported.
As a result, 12 people were seriously injured and hospitalized, the report added.