Five People Killed, 27 Injured in Road Accident in Northern Morocco - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Five people died and 27 were injured in a road accident in the northern Moroccan province of Khemisset, Moroccan media reported, citing local authorities.

The driver of a minibus lost control and crashed into a tree, the MAP news agency reported.

As a result, 12 people were seriously injured and hospitalized, the report added.