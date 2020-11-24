Five People Killed, 7 Injured in Blast in Southwestern Yemen - Military

At least five people were killed and seven others were injured on Tuesday as a result of detonation of a roadside explosive device in Al Hudaydah province, southwestern Yemen, the media center of the Yemeni armed forces said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) At least five people were killed and seven others were injured on Tuesday as a result of detonation of a roadside explosive device in Al Hudaydah province, southwestern Yemen, the media center of the Yemeni armed forces said.

"The explosive device laid by the Houthis [Shiite rebels] on a country road connecting districts south of Al Hudaydah detonated today in the morning when a vehicle with civilians was crossing the scene. Five people were killed, including a woman and a girl, while seven more people were injured," the statement said.

According to the statement, all those injured were transferred to a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organization.

For over six years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. In December 2018, the warring parties signed a UN-backed agreement in Sweden. The sides agreed to a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area. The prisoner swap process still continues, so do clashes, drone attacks and airstrikes in the conflict-hit country.