UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Killed, 7 Injured In Blast In Southwestern Yemen - Military

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:51 PM

Five People Killed, 7 Injured in Blast in Southwestern Yemen - Military

At least five people were killed and seven others were injured on Tuesday as a result of detonation of a roadside explosive device in Al Hudaydah province, southwestern Yemen, the media center of the Yemeni armed forces said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) At least five people were killed and seven others were injured on Tuesday as a result of detonation of a roadside explosive device in Al Hudaydah province, southwestern Yemen, the media center of the Yemeni armed forces said.

"The explosive device laid by the Houthis [Shiite rebels] on a country road connecting districts south of Al Hudaydah detonated today in the morning when a vehicle with civilians was crossing the scene. Five people were killed, including a woman and a girl, while seven more people were injured," the statement said.

According to the statement, all those injured were transferred to a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organization.

For over six years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. In December 2018, the warring parties signed a UN-backed agreement in Sweden. The sides agreed to a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area. The prisoner swap process still continues, so do clashes, drone attacks and airstrikes in the conflict-hit country.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Prisoner Exchange Yemen Road Vehicle Al Hudaydah Sweden December Women 2018 Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Afghan Conference Participants Pledge Over $3Bln i ..

6 seconds ago

From a free coffee to a virus test, Naples helps i ..

9 seconds ago

Tesla to build 'world's largest' battery plant nea ..

11 seconds ago

Burundi's Buyoya quits as AU envoy for Mali

3 minutes ago

Turkey warns Greece about Aegean island drills

3 minutes ago

Dow hits 30,000 points for first time as US stocks ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.