Five Variants Of COVID-19 Registered In Cuba, Share Of Local Strain Falling - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Five Variants of COVID-19 Registered in Cuba, Share of Local Strain Falling - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A study by the Cuban Institute of Tropical Medicine found that five variants and six mutational patterns of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, are circulating on the island, with an increasing number of South African and California variants.

"A population study conducted by Dr.

Guadalupe Guzman, head of the Reference Center for Research & Diagnosis at Cuba's Pedro Kouri Institute, showed that there are currently five variants and six mutational patterns of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in Cuba," according to a statement in the Telegram channel of the Cuban Ministry of Health.

A total of 82,601 cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been recorded in Cuba since the pandemic start. The death toll stands at 442.

