Open Menu

Flag Change On New England Football Kit Causes Uproar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday waded into a row over a new England football shirt designed by Nike that changes the colours of the St George's Cross, saying "we shouldn't mess" with national flags.

The US sportswear giant altered the appearance of the Cross -- the flag of England -- using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a "playful update" to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024, which starts in June.

Nike and the Football Association said the colours on the back of the collar -- different from the traditional red cross on a white background -- were inspired by the training kit worn by England's 1966 World Cup winners.

But the decision has led to a furious backlash from some fans and former players, with leading politicians weighing in.

Sunak -- a fan of Championship side Southampton -- said he "prefers the original" England shirt.

"My general view is that when it comes to our national flags, we shouldn't mess with them," he told reporters. "Because they are a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they're perfect as they are."

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, whose remit includes sport, said the FA and its kit partner had failed to put supporters first.

"Our national heritage -- including St George's Cross -- brings us together. Toying with it is pointless and unnecessary," she said on X.

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party and an Arsenal supporter, called on Nike to "reconsider" its decision.

"I'm a big football fan, I go to England games, men and women's games, and the flag is used by everybody. It is a unifier. It doesn't need to be changed. We just need to be proud of it," Starmer told the Sun newspaper.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World George Southampton Euro June Women From Arsenal Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

2 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

2 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

2 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

2 hours ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

2 hours ago
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

3 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

3 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

3 hours ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

3 hours ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

3 hours ago

More Stories From World