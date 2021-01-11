UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Swamp Roads, Damage Buildings In Kosovo, Albania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:28 PM

Floods swamp roads, damage buildings in Kosovo, Albania

Days of heavy rain and snow sparked flooding in parts of Kosovo and Albania on Monday as swollen rivers cut off road access to villages, damaged homes and inundated farmland

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Days of heavy rain and snow sparked flooding in parts of Kosovo and Albania on Monday as swollen rivers cut off road access to villages, damaged homes and inundated farmland.

On the outskirts of Kosovo's capital Pristina, cars were nearly submerged by the muddy floodwaters in some neighbourhoods, with rescuers using an inflatable dinghy to check in on residents in the surrounding apartment blocks.

The Kosovo Security Forces said rescue operations were being carried out in "several locations".

The floods tore down two bridges in Kosovo's south, caused a slab of road to collapse in a central village and left around 14 families isolated in a hamlet in the north, according to reports.

"Our emergency teams are on the ground offering assistance with all available means, and we call on all citizens to avoid road movements during rains and floods," said the head of emergency services in the eastern town of Gjilan, Sami Spahiu.

Days of rain and snow in neighbouring Albania also submerged several thousand hectares of land in the northwest, cut off a dozen roads and damaged buildings, authorities said.

At least 36 families in and around coastal Lezha and Durres were evacuated and around 20 buildings were damaged by the floods, according to a defence ministry statement.

Related Topics

Snow Road Durres Pristina Albania All Rains

Recent Stories

KEMA condemns coercive measures to gag freedom of ..

1 minute ago

CM Balochistan taking positive steps for investmen ..

1 minute ago

Tribal districts to get internet services soon: Zi ..

12 minutes ago

CPEC gradually developing into multilateral, regio ..

12 minutes ago

Adjournment motion regarding merged districts acce ..

12 minutes ago

Touadera Re-Elected CAR President as Peace Deal Cr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.