Florida Man Arrested for Assault on Police in January 6 Capitol Breach - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) A Florida man faces charges for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the US Capitol while the votes of the November 2020 presidential election were being ratified on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said.

"Steven Miles, 39, of Zephyrhills, Florida, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Miles was arrested in Zephyrhills and made his initial appearance on Tuesday.

According to court documents, on the day of the riot, he marched in a group to the Capitol and with other rioters engaged in a confrontation with police officers who were protecting the Capitol and then attempted to punch them, the release said.

Miles "then made his way up the staircase to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. ...(He) smashed a plank of wood into the window and then entered the building through that broken window. He briefly walked through the building and then exited through another door," the release added.

A co-defendant, Matthew LeBrun, 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was also arrested on Wednesday on related misdemeanor charges, according to the release.