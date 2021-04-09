Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Continued Lockdown of Cruise Industry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Florida sued the Biden administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over a continued coronavirus closure of the cruise industry amid growing numbers of vaccinated Americans, state Attorney General Ashley Moody said on Thursday.

"As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues to increase at a rapid pace... airlines, hotels, restaurants, theme parks and other tourism industries are now open with reasonable safety measures," Moody said in a press release. "Yet, the cruise industry remains under a strict Federal shutdown order - harming the national economy and Florida's travel industry along with its workers.

"

The complaint asks a federal court in Florida to set aside the CDC's actions and compel it to allow cruises to operate with the reasonable safety protocols that have been successful in other countries that now operate cruises.

Absent court intervention, Florida will lose hundreds of millions of Dollars, if not billions. More importantly, the approximately 159,000 hard-working Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry could lose everything, the complaint said.