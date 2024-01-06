Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Hosts
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations hosts ahead of 2024 tournament in the Ivory Coast from Jan 13 to Feb 11:
1957: Sudan
1959: Egypt
1962: Ethiopia
1963: Ghana
1965: Tunisia
1968: Ethiopia
1970: Sudan
1972: Cameroon
1974: Egypt
1976: Ethiopia
1978: Ghana
1980: Nigeria
1982: Libya
1984: Ivory Coast
1986: Egypt
1988: Morocco
1990: Algeria
1992: Senegal
1994: Tunisia
1996: South Africa
1998: Burkina Faso
2000: Ghana/Nigeria
2002: Mali
2004: Tunisia
2006: Egypt
2008: Ghana
2010: Angola
2012: Equatorial Guinea/Gabon
2013: South Africa
2015: Equatorial Guinea
2017: Gabon
2019: Egypt
2022: Cameroon
2024: Ivory Coast
Selected
2025: Morocco
2027: Kenya/Tanzania/Uganda
Notes
- The 2021 tournament was delayed to 2022 because of Covid-19 pandemic
- The 2023 tournament was delayed to 2024 due to rainy season in Ivory Coast