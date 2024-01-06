Football: Africa Cup of Nations hosts

Open Menu

Published January 06, 2024

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations hosts ahead of 2024 tournament in the Ivory Coast from Jan 13 to Feb 11:

1957: Sudan

1959: Egypt

1962: Ethiopia

1963: Ghana

1965: Tunisia

1968: Ethiopia

1970: Sudan

1972: Cameroon

1974: Egypt

1976: Ethiopia

1978: Ghana

1980: Nigeria

1982: Libya

1984: Ivory Coast

1986: Egypt

1988: Morocco

1990: Algeria

1992: Senegal

1994: Tunisia

1996: South Africa

1998: Burkina Faso

2000: Ghana/Nigeria

2002: Mali

2004: Tunisia

2006: Egypt

2008: Ghana

2010: Angola

2012: Equatorial Guinea/Gabon

2013: South Africa

2015: Equatorial Guinea

2017: Gabon

2019: Egypt

2022: Cameroon

2024: Ivory Coast

Selected

2025: Morocco

2027: Kenya/Tanzania/Uganda

Notes

- The 2021 tournament was delayed to 2022 because of Covid-19 pandemic

- The 2023 tournament was delayed to 2024 due to rainy season in Ivory Coast

