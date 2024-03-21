Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Result
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) result from a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round first leg qualifying match on Thursday:
In Marrakech, Morocco
Djibouti 0 Liberia 2 (Sangare 23-pen, Dorley 35)
Playing Friday (times GMT)
In Yaounde, Cameroon
In Berkane, Morocco
Sao Tome e Principe v South Sudan (1900)
Played Wednesday
In El Jadida, Morocco
Somalia 0 Eswatini 3 (Ndzinisa 32, 45+2, Figuareido 55)
Second legs: March 26
Notes
-- Matches staged at neutral venues because home teams lack an international-standard stadium, or for security reasons in case of Somalia
-- Aggregate winners qualify for 48-nation group stage
afp
