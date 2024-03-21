Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) result from a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round first leg qualifying match on Thursday:

In Marrakech, Morocco

Djibouti 0 Liberia 2 (Sangare 23-pen, Dorley 35)

Playing Friday (times GMT)

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Chad v Mauritius (1800)

In Berkane, Morocco

Sao Tome e Principe v South Sudan (1900)

Played Wednesday

In El Jadida, Morocco

Somalia 0 Eswatini 3 (Ndzinisa 32, 45+2, Figuareido 55)

Second legs: March 26

Notes

-- Matches staged at neutral venues because home teams lack an international-standard stadium, or for security reasons in case of Somalia

-- Aggregate winners qualify for 48-nation group stage

