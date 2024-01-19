Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Thursday:
Group A
In Abidjan
Equatorial Guinea 4 (Nsue 21, 51, 61, Miranda 46) Guinea-Bissau 2 (Orozco 37-og, Ze Turbo 90+3)
Ivory Coast 0 Nigeria 1 (Troost-Ekong 55-pen)
Playing later
Group B
In Abidjan
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
France orders rare Atlantic fishing ban to protect dolphins9 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table9 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for 'maximum restraint' amid Iran-Pak tensions; urges dialogue29 minutes ago
-
Electric cars jolt Europe sales for 202329 minutes ago
-
India coach Stimac rues 'silly mistakes' in second Asian Cup defeat29 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total2 hours ago
-
Blinkova makes history as Alcaraz and Swiatek power on at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Icelanders see little chance of return after volcano destroys homes2 hours ago
-
Thirteen children dead after boat capsizes in India2 hours ago
-
Loeb's hopes of Dakar glory in ruins3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 scores3 hours ago