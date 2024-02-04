Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Scorers
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations scorers after quarter-finals on Saturday:
5: Nsue (GEQ)
4: Gelson Dala (ANG), Mohamed (EGY)
3: Bayo (GUI), Bounedjah (ALG), Lookman (NGR), Mabululu (ANG), Sinayoko (MLI), Traore (BUR)
2: J. Ayew, Kudus (both GHA), Camara, H. Diallo (both SEN), Mendes (CPV), Wissa (COD), Zwane (RSA)
1: Bebe, Monteiro, Pina, Rodrigues, G. Tavares, Teixeira (all CPV), Adingra, Diakite, Fofana, Kessie, Krasso (all CIV), P. Gueye, Mane, I. Sarr, Seck, I. Ndiaye (all SEN), Hakimi, En-Nesyri, Ounahi, Saiss, Ziyech (all MAR), Buyla, Edu, Ganet, Miranda (all GEQ), Castelletto, Magri, Toko Ekambi, Wooh (all CMR), Catamo, Clesio, Reinildo, Witi (all MOZ), Elia, Masuaku, Mbemba, Silas (all COD), Makgopa, Maseko, Mokoena, Tau (all RSA), Amar, Dellah Yaly, Koita (all MTN), Marmoush, Salah, Trezeguet (all EGY), E.
Colley, Jallow (both GAM), Daka, Kangwa (both ZAM), Dorgeles, H. Traore (both MLI), Gilberto, Zini (both ANG), Osimhen, Troost-Ekong (both NGR), A. Camara (GUI), Djiku (GHA), Hotto (NAM), M. Konate (BUR), Msuva (TAN), Rafia (TUN), Ze Turbo (GNB)
Own goals: Gomez (GAM), Orozco (GEQ), Sangante (GNB), E. Tapsoba (BUR)
