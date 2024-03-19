Football: Asian Qualifying Tables For 2026 World Cup
Published March 19, 2024
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Asian qualifying tables for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico (top two reach next stage):
Group A (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Qatar 2 2 0 0 11 1 6
Kuwait 2 1 0 1 4 1 3
India 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Afghanistan 2 0 0 2 1 12 0
Group B
Japan 2 2 0 0 10 0 6
North Korea 2 1 0 1 6 2 3
Syria 2 1 0 1 1 5 3
Myanmar 2 0 0 2 1 11 0
Group C
South Korea 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
Thailand 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
China 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Singapore 2 0 0 2 1 8 0
Group D
Malaysia 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
Oman 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Kyrgyzstan 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Taiwan 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Group E
Iran 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
Uzbekistan 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
Turkmenistan 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Hong Kong 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Group F
Iraq 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Vietnam 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Philippines 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Indonesia 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Group G
Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Tajikistan 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
Jordan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Pakistan 2 0 0 2 1 10 0
Group H
UAE 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Bahrain 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Yemen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Nepal 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Group I
Australia 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
Lebanon 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Palestine 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 8 1
afp
