Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 1 Plymouth 1

Cardiff 2 Ipswich 1

Hull 2 Leicester 2

Millwall 1 Birmingham 0

Norwich 5 Rotherham 0

Preston 1 Stoke 2

QPR 0 Middlesbrough 2

Southampton 4 Sunderland 2

Watford 1 Coventry 2

Played Friday

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds 2

Playing Sunday (both 1230 GMT

Huddersfield v West Brom, Bristol City v Swansea

