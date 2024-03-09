Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Blackburn 1 Plymouth 1
Hull 2 Leicester 2
Millwall 1 Birmingham 0
Norwich 5 Rotherham 0
Preston 1 Stoke 2
QPR 0 Middlesbrough 2
Watford 1 Coventry 2
Played Friday
Playing Sunday (both 1230 GMT
Huddersfield v West Brom, Bristol City v Swansea
