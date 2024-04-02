Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Football: English Championship results - 2nd update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) English Championship results on Monday:

Birmingham 1 Preston 0

Coventry 1 Cardiff 2

Ipswich 3 Southampton 2

Leicester 3 Norwich 1

Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Plymouth 0 Bristol City 1

Rotherham 2 Millwall 1

Stoke 1 Huddersfield 1

Sunderland 1 Blackburn 5

Swansea 0 QPR 1

West Brom 2 Watford 2

Playing later

Leeds v Hull (1900 GMT)

