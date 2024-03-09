Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:
Lorient 0 Lyon 2 (Tagliafico 52, Balde 65)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Lens v Brest (2000)
Playing Sunday
Paris Saint-Germain v Reims (1200), Le Havre v Toulouse, Metz v Clermont, Strasbourg v Monaco (all 1400), Lille v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Nantes (1945)
Played Friday
Nice 1 (Boga 12) Montpellier 2 (Todibo 10-og, Savanier 42-pen)
