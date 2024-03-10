Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Abdelhamid 17-og, Ramos 19) Reims 2 (Munetsi 7, Diakite 45)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Le Havre v Toulouse, Metz v Clermont, Strasbourg v Monaco (all 1400), Lille v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Nantes (1945)
Played Saturday
Lens 1 (Aguilar 32) Brest 0
Lorient 0 Lyon 2 (Tagliafico 52, Balde 65)
Friday
Nice 1 (Boga 12) Montpellier 2 (Todibo 10-og, Savanier 42-pen)
