Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Abdelhamid 17-og, Ramos 19) Reims 2 (Munetsi 7, Diakite 45)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Le Havre v Toulouse, Metz v Clermont, Strasbourg v Monaco (all 1400), Lille v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Nantes (1945)

Played Saturday

Lens 1 (Aguilar 32) Brest 0

Lorient 0 Lyon 2 (Tagliafico 52, Balde 65)

Friday

Nice 1 (Boga 12) Montpellier 2 (Todibo 10-og, Savanier 42-pen)

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco Sunday All PSG

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From World