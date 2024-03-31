Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lorient 0 Brest 1 (Del Castillo 86)
Clermont 0 Toulouse 3 (Sierro 8-pen, 80, Dallinga 73)
Le Havre 0 Montpellier 2 (Ferri 73, Jullien 81)
Nice 1 (Moffi 72-pen) Nantes 2 (Abline 19, Mohamed 76-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Strasbourg v Rennes (1505), Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)
Played Saturday
Lyon 1 (Nuamah 65) Reims 1 (Okumu 55)
Metz 2 (Diallo 78, Sane 84) Monaco 5 (Minamino 4, Akliouche 10, Vanderson 16, Balogun 76, 87)
Friday
Lille 2 (Zhegrova 8, 59) Lens 1 (Wahi 77)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Workers remove first chunk of destroyed Baltimore bridge2 minutes ago
-
Van der Poel - man for all seasons and surfaces22 minutes ago
-
Rovanpera seals 'special' Safari Rally in a Toyota 1-252 minutes ago
-
Cyprus church rocked by monk fraud allegations52 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table52 minutes ago
-
Istanbul top prize as Turkey votes in local polls2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat2 hours ago
-
Miller steers Gujarat to IPL win over Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
Grim Easter for Gaza's Christians as pilgrims shun Jerusalem2 hours ago
-
Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday: Israel PM's office2 hours ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat3 hours ago