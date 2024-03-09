Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 24 16 7 1 54 19 55
Brest 24 13 7 4 35 18 46
Monaco 24 12 6 6 44 34 42
-------------------------------
Lille 24 11 8 5 34 20 41
-------------------------------
Nice 25 11 7 7 24 19 40
-------------------------------
Lens 24 11 6 7 33 24 39
-------------------------------
Marseille 24 9 9 6 38 26 36
Rennes 24 9 8 7 36 29 35
Reims 24 10 4 10 30 32 34
Lyon 25 9 4 12 27 38 31
Toulouse 24 7 8 9 27 32 29
Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26
Strasbourg 24 6 8 10 25 37 26
Nantes 24 7 4 13 23 36 25
Lorient 25 6 7 12 33 47 25
-------------------------------
Le Havre 24 5 9 10 24 31 24
-------------------------------
Metz 24 5 5 14 21 37 20
Clermont 24 3 8 13 17 41 17
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
