Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 25 16 8 1 56 21 56

Brest 25 13 7 5 35 19 46

Monaco 25 13 6 6 45 34 45

-------------------------------

Lille 25 11 9 5 36 22 42

-------------------------------

Lens 25 12 6 7 34 24 42

-------------------------------

Nice 25 11 7 7 24 19 40

-------------------------------

Marseille 25 10 9 6 40 26 39

Rennes 25 9 9 7 38 31 36

Reims 25 10 5 10 32 34 35

Lyon 25 9 4 12 27 38 31

Toulouse 25 7 8 10 27 33 29

Le Havre 25 6 9 10 25 31 27

Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26

Strasbourg 25 6 8 11 25 38 26

Lorient 25 6 7 12 33 47 25

-------------------------------

Nantes 25 7 4 14 23 38 25

-------------------------------

Metz 25 6 5 14 22 37 23

Clermont 25 3 8 14 17 42 17

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

10 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

10 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

10 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

10 hours ago
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

10 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

11 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

11 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

11 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control U ..

Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept

11 hours ago
 Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not ..

Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti

11 hours ago

More Stories From World