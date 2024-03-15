Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 25 16 8 1 56 21 56

Brest 25 13 7 5 35 19 46

Monaco 25 13 6 6 45 34 45

Lille 25 11 9 5 36 22 42

Lens 25 12 6 7 34 24 42

Nice 25 11 7 7 24 19 40

Marseille 25 10 9 6 40 26 39

Rennes 25 9 9 7 38 31 36

Reims 25 10 5 10 32 34 35

Lyon 25 9 4 12 27 38 31

Toulouse 25 7 8 10 27 33 29

Le Havre 25 6 9 10 25 31 27

Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26

Strasbourg 25 6 8 11 25 38 26

Lorient 25 6 7 12 33 47 25

Nantes 25 7 4 14 23 38 25

Metz 25 6 5 14 22 37 23

Clermont 25 3 8 14 17 42 17

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2