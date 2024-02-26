Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Augsburg 2 (Uduokhai 72, Engels 80) Freiburg 1 (Grifo 19-pen)
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Malen 21, Schlotterbeck 25) Hoffenheim 3 (Bebou 2, Beier 61, 64),
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Max 14, Marmoush 90+2) Wolfsburg 2 (Lacroix 2, Behrens 36)
Played Saturday
Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 56, 90+1) RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 70)
Union Berlin 2 (Gosens 43, Schafer 45+2) Heidenheim 2 (Dovedan 3, Beste 71)
Werder Bremen 1 (Zimmermann 8-og) SV Darmstadt 1 (Justvan 33)
Stuttgart 1 (Millot 53) Cologne 1 (Martel 62)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 (Ngoumou Minpole 28, Weigl 35-pen, Reitz 72, Siebatcheu 78, Honorat 90+6) VfL Bochum 2 (Hofmann 75, Schlotterbeck 87)
Played Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Xhaka 3, Andrich 68) Mainz 1 (Kohr 7)
