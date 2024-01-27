Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 18 15 3 0 50 14 48

Bayern Munich 18 14 2 2 53 16 44

Stuttgart 18 11 1 6 38 23 34

RB Leipzig 18 10 3 5 40 21 33

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31

-------------------------------------------

Freiburg 18 8 4 6 24 28 28

Hoffenheim 18 7 3 8 34 36 24

Heidenheim 18 6 4 8 27 34 22

Augsburg 18 5 6 7 26 33 21

Wolfsburg 18 6 3 9 22 29 21

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 35 38 20

Werder Bremen 18 5 5 8 25 31 20

Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 20

Union Berlin 17 4 2 11 17 32 14

-------------------------------------------

Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11

-------------------------------------------

Cologne 18 2 5 11 11 33 11

Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

9 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

9 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

9 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

9 hours ago
 NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

10 hours ago
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

10 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

10 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

10 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

10 hours ago
 Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

10 hours ago
 KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishmen ..

KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS

10 hours ago

More Stories From World