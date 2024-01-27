Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 18 15 3 0 50 14 48
Bayern Munich 18 14 2 2 53 16 44
Stuttgart 18 11 1 6 38 23 34
RB Leipzig 18 10 3 5 40 21 33
-------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31
-------------------------------------------
Freiburg 18 8 4 6 24 28 28
Hoffenheim 18 7 3 8 34 36 24
Heidenheim 18 6 4 8 27 34 22
Augsburg 18 5 6 7 26 33 21
Wolfsburg 18 6 3 9 22 29 21
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 35 38 20
Werder Bremen 18 5 5 8 25 31 20
Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 20
Union Berlin 17 4 2 11 17 32 14
-------------------------------------------
Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11
-------------------------------------------
Cologne 18 2 5 11 11 33 11
Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.
