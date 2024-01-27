Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 18 15 3 0 50 14 48

Bayern Munich 18 14 2 2 53 16 44

Stuttgart 18 11 1 6 38 23 34

RB Leipzig 18 10 3 5 40 21 33

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31

-------------------------------------------

Freiburg 18 8 4 6 24 28 28

Hoffenheim 18 7 3 8 34 36 24

Heidenheim 18 6 4 8 27 34 22

Augsburg 18 5 6 7 26 33 21

Wolfsburg 18 6 3 9 22 29 21

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 35 38 20

Werder Bremen 18 5 5 8 25 31 20

Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 20

Union Berlin 17 4 2 11 17 32 14

-------------------------------------------

Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11

-------------------------------------------

Cologne 18 2 5 11 11 33 11

Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.