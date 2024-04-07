Football: Italian Serie A Result
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Frosinone 0 Bologna 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Monza v Napoli (1300), Cagliari v Atalanta, Verona v Genoa (both 1600), Juventus v Fiorentina (1845)
Monday
Udinese v Inter Milan (1845)
Played Saturday
AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 6, Giroud 20, Leao 57) Lecce 0
Roma 1 (Mancini 42) Lazio 0
Empoli 3 (Cambiaghi 6, Cancellieri 74, Niang 90+4) Torino 2 (Zapata 60, 90+1)
Friday
Salernitana 2 (Candreva 52-pen, Maggiore 90+1) Sassuolo 2 (Lauriente 37, Bajrami 44)
afp
