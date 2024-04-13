Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Lecce v Empoli (1300), Torino v Juventus (1600), Bologna v Monza (1845)

Sunday

Napoli v Frosinone (1030), Sassuolo v AC Milan (1300), Udinese v Roma (1600), Inter Milan v Cagliari (1845)

Monday

Fiorentina v Genoa (1630), Atalanta v Verona (1845)

