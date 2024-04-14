Football: Italian Serie A Result
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Napoli 2 (Politano 16, Osimhen 63) Frosinone 2 (Cheddira 50, 73)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Sassuolo v AC Milan (1300), Udinese v Roma (1600), Inter Milan v Cagliari (1845)
Monday
Fiorentina v Genoa (1630), Atalanta v Verona (1845)
Played Saturday
Bologna 0 Monza 0
Lecce 1 (Sansone 89) Empoli 0
Torino 0 Juventus 0
Friday
Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table25 seconds ago
-
19 dead, two missing after Indonesia landslide20 minutes ago
-
Hamas and Israel exchange recriminations over stalled Gaza talks30 minutes ago
-
Israel on alert as Iran warns against responding to attack30 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz's French Open build-up suffers blow with Barcelona withdrawal1 hour ago
-
At least 15 killed in Indonesia landslide: disaster agency1 hour ago
-
15 dead, two missing after Indonesia landslide1 hour ago
-
Pope warns against 'spiral of violence' after Iran attack2 hours ago
-
China deeply concerned about Iran-Israel situation, calls for restraint2 hours ago
-
Iran warns of 'stronger response' if Israel retaliates to attack2 hours ago
-
Iran warns of stronger response if Israel attacks3 hours ago
-
'Game on' says Mullins after National glory as he targets title3 hours ago