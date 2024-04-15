Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Early Italian Serie A result on Monday:
Fiorentina 1 (Ikone 54) Genoa 1 (Gudmundsson 42-pen)
Playing later
Atalanta v Verona (1845 GMT)
Played Sunday
Inter Milan 2 (Thuram 12, Calhanoglu 74-pen) Cagliari 2 (Shomurodov 64, Viola 83)
Napoli 2 (Politano 16, Osimhen 63) Frosinone 2 (Cheddira 50, 73)
Sassuolo 3 (Pinamonti 4, Lauriente 10, 53) AC Milan 3 (Leao 20, Jovic 59, Okafor 84)
Udinese 1 (Pereyra 23) Roma 1 (Lukaku 64) -- match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed in the 70th minute.
Game to be finished at date yet to be confirmed
Saturday
Bologna 0 Monza 0
Lecce 1 (Sansone 89) Empoli 0
Torino 0 Juventus 0
Friday
Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)
