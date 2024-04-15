Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Early Italian Serie A result on Monday:

Fiorentina 1 (Ikone 54) Genoa 1 (Gudmundsson 42-pen)

Playing later

Atalanta v Verona (1845 GMT)

Played Sunday

Inter Milan 2 (Thuram 12, Calhanoglu 74-pen) Cagliari 2 (Shomurodov 64, Viola 83)

Napoli 2 (Politano 16, Osimhen 63) Frosinone 2 (Cheddira 50, 73)

Sassuolo 3 (Pinamonti 4, Lauriente 10, 53) AC Milan 3 (Leao 20, Jovic 59, Okafor 84)

Udinese 1 (Pereyra 23) Roma 1 (Lukaku 64) -- match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed in the 70th minute.

Game to be finished at date yet to be confirmed

Saturday

Bologna 0 Monza 0

Lecce 1 (Sansone 89) Empoli 0

Torino 0 Juventus 0

Friday

Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Anderson Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

3 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

4 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

4 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

5 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

7 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

8 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

10 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

11 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World