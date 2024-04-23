Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Monday:

Roma 1 (Azmoun 56) Bologna 3 (El Azzouzi 14, Zirkzee 45, Saelemaekers 65)

Playing later (GMT)

AC Milan v Inter Milan (1845)

Played Sunday

Monza 1 (Maldini 89) Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 44, Toure 72)

Salernitana 0 Fiorentina 2 (Kouame 80, Ikone 90+4)

Sassuolo 0 Lecce 3 (Gendrey 11, Dorgu 15, Piccoli 61)

Torino 0 Frosinone 0

Saturday

Empoli 1 (Cerri 4) Napoli 0

Verona 1 (Coppola 90+3) Udinese 0

Friday

Cagliari 2 (Gaetano 30-pen, Mina 36-pen) Juventus 2 (Vlahovic 62, Dossena 87-og)

Genoa 0 Lazio 1 (Luis Alberto 67)

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

2 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

2 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

2 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

2 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

2 hours ago
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

2 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

2 hours ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

2 hours ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, ..

Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..

3 hours ago
 Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft ..

Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World