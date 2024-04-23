Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Monday:
Roma 1 (Azmoun 56) Bologna 3 (El Azzouzi 14, Zirkzee 45, Saelemaekers 65)
Playing later (GMT)
AC Milan v Inter Milan (1845)
Played Sunday
Monza 1 (Maldini 89) Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 44, Toure 72)
Salernitana 0 Fiorentina 2 (Kouame 80, Ikone 90+4)
Sassuolo 0 Lecce 3 (Gendrey 11, Dorgu 15, Piccoli 61)
Torino 0 Frosinone 0
Saturday
Empoli 1 (Cerri 4) Napoli 0
Verona 1 (Coppola 90+3) Udinese 0
Friday
Cagliari 2 (Gaetano 30-pen, Mina 36-pen) Juventus 2 (Vlahovic 62, Dossena 87-og)
Genoa 0 Lazio 1 (Luis Alberto 67)
Recent Stories
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case
More Stories From World
-
Silent and brooding, Trump endures courtroom ordeal9 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results -collated9 minutes ago
-
Olympiakos down AC Milan to win UEFA Youth League final9 minutes ago
-
Prosecution lays out 'criminal conspiracy' in historic Trump trial9 minutes ago
-
Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 6.3 magnitude29 minutes ago
-
US, Niger begin talks on exit of American troops39 minutes ago
-
WADA reject cover-up charge, China labels reports 'fake news'1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Forest call for release of VAR audio as FA probe referee blasts2 hours ago
-
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village2 hours ago
-
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster2 hours ago
-
Biden tells Zelensky US will 'quickly' send military aid2 hours ago