Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 6, Giroud 20, Leao 57) Lecce 0
Roma 1 (Mancini 42) Lazio 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Empoli v Torino (1845)
Sunday
Frosinone v Bologna (1030), Monza v Napoli (1300), Cagliari v Atalanta, Verona v Genoa (both 1600), Juventus v Fiorentina (1845)
Monday
Udinese v Inter Milan (1845)
Played Friday
Salernitana 2 (Candreva 52-pen, Maggiore 90+1) Sassuolo 2 (Lauriente 37, Bajrami 44)
