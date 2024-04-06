Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 6, Giroud 20, Leao 57) Lecce 0

Roma 1 (Mancini 42) Lazio 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Empoli v Torino (1845)

Sunday

Frosinone v Bologna (1030), Monza v Napoli (1300), Cagliari v Atalanta, Verona v Genoa (both 1600), Juventus v Fiorentina (1845)

Monday

Udinese v Inter Milan (1845)

Played Friday

Salernitana 2 (Candreva 52-pen, Maggiore 90+1) Sassuolo 2 (Lauriente 37, Bajrami 44)

