Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 30 25 4 1 73 14 79

AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 68

Juventus 30 17 8 5 44 24 59

Bologna 31 16 10 5 45 25 58

-----------------------------------

Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50

-----------------------------------

Lazio 31 14 4 13 37 34 46

Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45

Torino 31 11 11 9 31 29 44

Fiorentina 29 12 7 10 42 34 43

Monza 30 11 9 10 32 37 42

Genoa 30 8 11 11 32 37 35

Lecce 31 6 11 14 26 48 29

Udinese 30 4 16 10 29 45 28

Empoli 31 7 7 17 25 47 28

Verona 30 6 9 15 27 40 27

Cagliari 30 6 9 15 30 51 27

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 31 6 8 17 38 61 26

Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 25

Salernitana 31 2 9 20 25 64 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

afp

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Sunday Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

18 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

18 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

19 hours ago
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

19 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

20 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

20 hours ago

More Stories From World