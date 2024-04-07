Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 30 25 4 1 73 14 79
AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 68
Juventus 30 17 8 5 44 24 59
Bologna 31 16 10 5 45 25 58
-----------------------------------
Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50
-----------------------------------
Lazio 31 14 4 13 37 34 46
Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45
Torino 31 11 11 9 31 29 44
Fiorentina 29 12 7 10 42 34 43
Monza 30 11 9 10 32 37 42
Genoa 30 8 11 11 32 37 35
Lecce 31 6 11 14 26 48 29
Udinese 30 4 16 10 29 45 28
Empoli 31 7 7 17 25 47 28
Verona 30 6 9 15 27 40 27
Cagliari 30 6 9 15 30 51 27
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 31 6 8 17 38 61 26
Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 25
Salernitana 31 2 9 20 25 64 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
